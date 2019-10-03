Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Highwoods Properties also reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

HIW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 514,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after buying an additional 1,372,377 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,846,000 after buying an additional 375,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after buying an additional 346,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 132.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

