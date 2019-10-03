Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 18,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 979.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $21,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,326,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 214,107 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,218,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

