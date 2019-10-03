Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hilltop by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

