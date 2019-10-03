Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSX. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,514 ($19.78) to GBX 1,556 ($20.33) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.55 ($20.55).

LON:HSX traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,563 ($20.42). 708,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,603.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,641.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In other news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $140,948,900 in the last 90 days.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

