HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 6,200 TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.08% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TACT. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 265,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 8.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

In related news, Director John Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,490 shares in the company, valued at $485,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

