HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,473,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,275,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.88.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $272.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.79 and a 200 day moving average of $320.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

