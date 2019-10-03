HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 242 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 330,761 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.85.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.