HM Payson & Co. Invests $49,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,011,000 after buying an additional 143,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. 4,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

