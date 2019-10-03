HM Payson & Co. Invests $57,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 476,337 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 2,020,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

