HM Payson & Co. Invests $64,000 in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 152,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

