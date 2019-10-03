HM Payson & Co. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $35,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,943. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.88. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

