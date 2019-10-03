HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.60. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $331.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In related news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,956.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

