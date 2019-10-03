HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 379,498 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,108,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

