HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1,591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,744 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,668,000 after purchasing an additional 651,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 1,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

