HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 604,388 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,914,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,695,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,267,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.52. 40,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,026. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $121.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.