HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 321 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.60. 63,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,555. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

