Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 906 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. 197,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,016. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

