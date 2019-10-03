Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,589. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

