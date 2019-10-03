Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. 7,377,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

