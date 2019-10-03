HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 111,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,838. The stock has a market cap of $666.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.66. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $4,310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 131.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.