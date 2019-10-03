Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 3,101,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,283. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

