Howdoo Hits Market Cap of $10.23 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Howdoo has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $406,927.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.01007470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.