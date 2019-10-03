HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 60.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in HSBC by 57.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 135,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,718. HSBC has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.70.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

