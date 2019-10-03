Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $46,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,012.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,260 shares of company stock worth $1,818,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $5,586,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

