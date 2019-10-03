HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.5%

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) shares were up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.00, approximately 134,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 236,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.