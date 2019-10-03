Hydro Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038504 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.05323932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001053 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitForex, Upbit, DEx.top, Mercatox, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinEx, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.