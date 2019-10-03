ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, ICON has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, COSS, Huobi and Gate.io. ICON has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.01009620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089554 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,292,812 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.