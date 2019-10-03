Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 110800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

