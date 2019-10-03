IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. IDACORP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.