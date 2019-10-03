ILCoin (ILC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $315,833.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $315,833.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Crex24, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007121 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,242,181,396 coins and its circulating supply is 288,484,976 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, FreiExchange, Graviex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

