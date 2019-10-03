Independence (NYSE:IHC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:IHC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 5,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Independence has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $571.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.12 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 266,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independence by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

