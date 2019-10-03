Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 1.1%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $479.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.76.

About Indus Gas (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

