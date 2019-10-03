InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. InflationCoin has a market cap of $33,896.00 and $10.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00847758 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000620 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

