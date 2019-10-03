ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of ING traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,500. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,231,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

