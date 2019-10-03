Ink Protocol Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $359,804.00 and approximately $24,430.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.01007006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00089308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,071,496 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

