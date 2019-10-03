Insider Selling: Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $217,500.00.

Arthur Tzianabos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $234,375.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $217,125.00.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,764. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $743.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

