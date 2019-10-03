Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $95,710.00.

KALU stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. 99,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,343. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 124.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Put Option

