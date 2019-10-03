InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,250.00 in Stock

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) major shareholder Corp Intergroup bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,170 shares in the company, valued at $38,331,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Intergroup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Corp Intergroup bought 600 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Corp Intergroup bought 500 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Corp Intergroup bought 400 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Corp Intergroup bought 100 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $3,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Corp Intergroup bought 700 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $24,997.00.

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.20. InterGroup Corp has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.