International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.52, 19,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43,456% from the average session volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

