INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. INTL Fcstone has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $751.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.65.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $231,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $170,719.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,391 shares of company stock worth $454,199. Insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

