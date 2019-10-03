Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $573,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.68 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile (CVE:IVX)

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

