Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,624. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

