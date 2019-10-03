Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

PXQ traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

