Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 68,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

