Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,704,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.35. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average is $175.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $131.15 and a twelve month high of $188.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4476 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.