Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,271. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.