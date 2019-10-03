Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.50 to $32.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitation Homes traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 1011920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,444,000.

The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.