Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOM. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital cut Iomart Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Iomart Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 357 ($4.66). The company had a trading volume of 119,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The firm has a market cap of $388.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 341.53. Iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 426 ($5.57).

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

