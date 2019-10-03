Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of IOM traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 357 ($4.66). 119,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The company has a market capitalization of $388.22 million and a PE ratio of 30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.53. Iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a one year high of GBX 426 ($5.57).

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

