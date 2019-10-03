IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $60.70 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, IOST has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi and Koinex. IOST has a market cap of $60.70 million and $21.35 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038446 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.05385826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016074 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Zebpay, IDEX, BigONE, OKEx, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network, BitMart, OTCBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, IDAX, WazirX, Upbit, CoinBene, Coineal, CoinZest, Koinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DigiFinex, Bitrue, ABCC, DDEX, GOPAX, Bithumb, BitMax, Ethfinex, Bitkub, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

